Judge rules 3 Boys Farm scores highest in medical cannabis license challenge

Long-awaited ruling stemmed from Florida's 2015 licensure and will add at least one to the current seven dispensing organizations in the state. We have always believed 3 Boys Farm would prevail, and we are so proud of the incredible people who've stood alongside us all these months, never giving in" - Ruskin-based organic growers 3 Boys Farm received notice on Tuesday that an Administrative Law Judge, with the Division of Administrative Hearings, entered a Recommended Order in which he agreed 3 Boys Farm was the best-qualified nursery and should be awarded a medical cannabis dispensing license in Florida's southwest region.

