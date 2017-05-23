John Morgan 'prepared to invest $100M' in medical marijuana
John Morgan spent nearly $7 million pushing two statewide ballot initiatives to expand medical marijuana throughout the state of Florida. But that's a drop in the bucket compared to what the wealthy Orlando attorney and possible gubernatorial candidate says he's prepared to invest in the industry now that it's about to explode.
