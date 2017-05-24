ICYMI: Sun Sentinel: Gov. Rick Scott,...

ICYMI: Sun Sentinel: Gov. Rick Scott, Tear Down That Liquor Wall

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Capital Soup

In this morning's edition of the Sun Sentinel, their Editorial Board authored an editorial urging Governor Scott to sign SB 106, which would send a message that Florida is continuing to create an environment where businesses can thrive by removing burdensome regulations. This is the second editorial the Sun Sentinel has published supporting SB 106.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tallahassee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Mays-Munroe Inc (Aug '08) Tue lisa 18
Dear Chucks Pest Control (Oct '16) Apr 30 Consumer 2
Trump Worse President in America's History Apr 26 Localstdboy 2
News President Trump Supporters Rally in Tallahassee Apr 26 carlz turn 4
Thank you Pam Bondi (Mar '16) Apr 24 Tally Watch 11
james aloi staff still stealing stuff out of to... Apr 24 Tally Watch 1
Local Bar Apr '17 LocalStdboy 1
See all Tallahassee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tallahassee Forum Now

Tallahassee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tallahassee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Tallahassee, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,981 • Total comments across all topics: 281,255,175

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC