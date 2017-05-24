ICYMI: Sun Sentinel: Gov. Rick Scott, Tear Down That Liquor Wall
In this morning's edition of the Sun Sentinel, their Editorial Board authored an editorial urging Governor Scott to sign SB 106, which would send a message that Florida is continuing to create an environment where businesses can thrive by removing burdensome regulations. This is the second editorial the Sun Sentinel has published supporting SB 106.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.
Add your comments below
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Mays-Munroe Inc (Aug '08)
|Tue
|lisa
|18
|Dear Chucks Pest Control (Oct '16)
|Apr 30
|Consumer
|2
|Trump Worse President in America's History
|Apr 26
|Localstdboy
|2
|President Trump Supporters Rally in Tallahassee
|Apr 26
|carlz turn
|4
|Thank you Pam Bondi (Mar '16)
|Apr 24
|Tally Watch
|11
|james aloi staff still stealing stuff out of to...
|Apr 24
|Tally Watch
|1
|Local Bar
|Apr '17
|LocalStdboy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tallahassee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC