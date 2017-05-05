Hialeah man claims top prize in $500,000 Gold Rush Doubler Scratch-Off game
The Florida Lottery announces that Ricardo Martinez, 53, of Hialeah, claimed a top prize in the $500,000 GOLD RUSH DOUBLER Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He purchased his winning ticket from Massiel Dollar Discount Corporation, located at 3405 Southwest 8th Street in Miami.
