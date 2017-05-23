Hackers may have names of Florida gun owners
Officials say hackers may have obtained the names of more than 16,000 people who have Florida concealed weapon permits. TALLAHASSEE, Fla.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Mays-Munroe Inc (Aug '08)
|1 hr
|lisa
|18
|Dear Chucks Pest Control (Oct '16)
|Apr 30
|Consumer
|2
|Trump Worse President in America's History
|Apr 26
|Localstdboy
|2
|President Trump Supporters Rally in Tallahassee
|Apr 26
|carlz turn
|4
|Thank you Pam Bondi (Mar '16)
|Apr 24
|Tally Watch
|11
|james aloi staff still stealing stuff out of to...
|Apr 24
|Tally Watch
|1
|Local Bar
|Apr '17
|LocalStdboy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tallahassee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC