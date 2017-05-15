Grammy Award Winning Recording Artist, David Phelps to appear in Tallahassee
Story Submitted The unmistakable sound of multi-Dove and Grammy Award-winning recording artist, David Phelps will be featured in Tallahassee, on Saturday, May 20. He will bring his Journey of Faith Tour to the City Church, located at 3215 Sessions Rd., in Tallahassee.
