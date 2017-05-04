Graduation means celebrations, traffic in the capital
Tallahassee Community College and Florida State University are wrapping up their commencement ceremonies, honoring the students crossing the stage and beginning new chapters in their lives. The celebration brings hundreds of families to Tallahassee and the festivities mean an increase in traffic, something the Tallahassee Police Department is well aware of.
