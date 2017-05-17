Gov. Rick Scott announces Jackie Schutz Zeckman as Chief of Staff | Press Release
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. Governor Rick Scott today announced the appointment of Jackie Schutz Zeckman as Chief of Staff of the Governor's Office beginning July 1st.
