FSU Center Gathers Indigenous Nurses ...

FSU Center Gathers Indigenous Nurses to Tackle Common Healthcare Issues

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: Newswise

Indigenous populations around the world experience high levels of health issues such as obesity, cardiac disease, diabetes and substance abuse - and Florida State University is tackling these problems head-on by going straight to the source. FSU is hosting nursing researchers from across the globe to discuss these common healthcare themes in indigenous communities and why nurses are catalysts in solving these complex issues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tallahassee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dear Chucks Pest Control (Oct '16) Apr 30 Consumer 2
Trump Worse President in America's History Apr 26 Localstdboy 2
News President Trump Supporters Rally in Tallahassee Apr 26 carlz turn 4
Thank you Pam Bondi (Mar '16) Apr 24 Tally Watch 11
james aloi staff still stealing stuff out of to... Apr 24 Tally Watch 1
Local Bar Apr 20 LocalStdboy 1
Dear Gov. Scott, ( corrupted Judicial Appointme... Apr '17 Politics n Pedoph... 9
See all Tallahassee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tallahassee Forum Now

Tallahassee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tallahassee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. Supreme Court
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Tallahassee, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,969 • Total comments across all topics: 281,108,171

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC