FSU Center Gathers Indigenous Nurses to Tackle Common Healthcare Issues
Indigenous populations around the world experience high levels of health issues such as obesity, cardiac disease, diabetes and substance abuse - and Florida State University is tackling these problems head-on by going straight to the source. FSU is hosting nursing researchers from across the globe to discuss these common healthcare themes in indigenous communities and why nurses are catalysts in solving these complex issues.
