Former sheriff Neil J. Perry to be inducted Saturday
Gretl Plessinger, Public Information Officer for the Florida Department of Law Enforcement in Tallahassee, reported to Historic City News that the late, former sheriff Neil J Perry, will be inducted tomorrow into the Law Enforcement Officers' Hall of Fame. The legislature wanted to recognize and honor law enforcement officers who put their lives on the line for the safety and protection of Florida's citizens and visitors through their works, service and exemplary accomplishments.
