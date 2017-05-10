Football To Meet Fighting Irish Five Times Between 2026-2036
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. Football news can be hard to come by at this time of year, but the Atlantic Coast Conference delivered a morsel of gridiron fare Thursday morning when it announced future ACC opponents for Notre Dame from 2026 through 2037.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida State Seminoles.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dear Chucks Pest Control (Oct '16)
|Apr 30
|Consumer
|2
|Trump Worse President in America's History
|Apr 26
|Localstdboy
|2
|President Trump Supporters Rally in Tallahassee
|Apr 26
|carlz turn
|4
|Thank you Pam Bondi (Mar '16)
|Apr 24
|Tally Watch
|11
|james aloi staff still stealing stuff out of to...
|Apr 24
|Tally Watch
|1
|Local Bar
|Apr 20
|LocalStdboy
|1
|Dear Gov. Scott, ( corrupted Judicial Appointme...
|Apr 17
|Politics n Pedoph...
|9
Find what you want!
Search Tallahassee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC