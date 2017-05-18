Florida Supreme Court: No to slots in Brevard Turned down for eight counties Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2qyFiMO TALLAHASSEE - In a highly anticipated decision, the Florida Supreme Court on Thursday squashed a broad expansion of slot machines in at least eight counties, saying the decision to allow pari-mutuels to add the lucrative games rests with the Legislature, not voters.

