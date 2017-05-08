Florida Legislature approves dramatic charter school plan

Sen. Rene Garcia, right, R-Hialeah, and Sen. Denise Grimsley, R-Lake Placid, talk during an education budget discussion on the floor of the Senate Monday, May 8, 2017, at the Florida Capitol in Tallahassee. Sen. Rene Garcia, right, R-Hialeah, and Sen. Denise Grimsley, R-Lake Placid, talk during an education budget discussion on the floor of the Senate Monday, May 8, 2017, at the Florida Capitol in Tallahassee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.