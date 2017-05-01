First Lady Ann Scott kicks off 2017 Summer Literacy Adventure in Tallahassee
First Lady Ann Scott welcomed more than 30 students from Springwood Elementary School to the Governor's Mansion for the seventh annual Summer Literacy Adventure kick-off. The Summer Literacy Adventure challenges students to pledge to read as many books as possible over the summer, with the goal of students maintaining and improving upon the skills they gained during the previous school year.
