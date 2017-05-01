First Lady Ann Scott kicks off 2017 S...

First Lady Ann Scott kicks off 2017 Summer Literacy Adventure in Tallahassee

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Capital Soup

First Lady Ann Scott welcomed more than 30 students from Springwood Elementary School to the Governor's Mansion for the seventh annual Summer Literacy Adventure kick-off. The Summer Literacy Adventure challenges students to pledge to read as many books as possible over the summer, with the goal of students maintaining and improving upon the skills they gained during the previous school year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tallahassee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dear Chucks Pest Control (Oct '16) Sun Consumer 2
Trump Worse President in America's History Apr 26 Localstdboy 2
News President Trump Supporters Rally in Tallahassee Apr 26 carlz turn 4
Thank you Pam Bondi (Mar '16) Apr 24 Tally Watch 12
james aloi staff still stealing stuff out of to... Apr 24 Tally Watch 1
Local Bar Apr 20 LocalStdboy 1
Dear Gov. Scott, ( corrupted Judicial Appointme... Apr 17 Politics n Pedoph... 9
See all Tallahassee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tallahassee Forum Now

Tallahassee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tallahassee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Tallahassee, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,222 • Total comments across all topics: 280,715,102

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC