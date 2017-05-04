Exhibition showcases local sculptor works

Lazaro Aleman: Greene Publishing, Inc. Starting this Friday, May 5, the 1020 Art Gallery in Tallahassee will hold an exhibition of the sculptures of the late Bradley Cooley Sr., a longtime Jefferson County resident and well-known artist who died earlier this year at age 78. Madison Countians are very familiar with one of Cooley's works - " the Ray ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greene Publishing, Inc..