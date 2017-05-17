Emancipation Day Celebration at the Knott House Museum
Media is invited to attend the Emancipation Day Celebration at the Knott House Museum on Saturday, May 20, 2017 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. More than 400 visitors attend this commemoration of the 1865 declaration by Union Brigadier General Edward McCook that the Emancipation Proclamation was in effect in Florida. The annual event includes musical performances, speakers, a reading of the Emancipation Proclamation and a free lunch in Lewis Park.
