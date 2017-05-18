Education bill puts political squeeze on Gov. Scott | Florida Trend Education
A sweeping education bill has become a flashpoint for teachers unions, parent groups, administrators and school choice advocates, and it's putting Gov. Rick Scott in a political bind. The bill passed on the session's final day includes a controversial teacher bonus program, mandatory recess for elementary school students and elimination of a statewide math exam.
