Education bill puts political squeeze on Gov. Scott | Florida Trend Education

Education bill puts political squeeze on Gov. Scott

A sweeping education bill has become a flashpoint for teachers unions, parent groups, administrators and school choice advocates, and it's putting Gov. Rick Scott in a political bind. The bill passed on the session's final day includes a controversial teacher bonus program, mandatory recess for elementary school students and elimination of a statewide math exam.

