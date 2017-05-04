Disappointed supporters say need for Florida Forever a greater than evera
Florida Forever supporters suspected it was coming, but they are still incredulous that the final budget to be considered by state legislators on Monday contains not even a single penny for the popular conservation land-buying program. Legislators approved more than $150 million for the Everglades, $50 million for Florida's springs and even $10 million for the state's Rural and Family Lands program, but no money for buying environmentally sensitive lands or historic properties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Add your comments below
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dear Chucks Pest Control (Oct '16)
|Apr 30
|Consumer
|2
|Trump Worse President in America's History
|Apr 26
|Localstdboy
|2
|President Trump Supporters Rally in Tallahassee
|Apr 26
|carlz turn
|4
|Thank you Pam Bondi (Mar '16)
|Apr 24
|Tally Watch
|11
|james aloi staff still stealing stuff out of to...
|Apr 24
|Tally Watch
|1
|Local Bar
|Apr 20
|LocalStdboy
|1
|Dear Gov. Scott, ( corrupted Judicial Appointme...
|Apr 17
|Politics n Pedoph...
|9
Find what you want!
Search Tallahassee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC