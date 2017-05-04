Disappointed supporters say need for Florida Forever a greater than evera

Disappointed supporters say need for ...

Florida Forever supporters suspected it was coming, but they are still incredulous that the final budget to be considered by state legislators on Monday contains not even a single penny for the popular conservation land-buying program. Legislators approved more than $150 million for the Everglades, $50 million for Florida's springs and even $10 million for the state's Rural and Family Lands program, but no money for buying environmentally sensitive lands or historic properties.

