Construction of new FSU building slows traffic
A heads up for drivers: traffic patterns are disrupted in Tallahassee as roadblocks appear on Tennessee Street and Woodward Avenue. There are detours in place on Railroad Avenue, as well.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTXL.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dear Chucks Pest Control (Oct '16)
|Apr 30
|Consumer
|2
|Trump Worse President in America's History
|Apr 26
|Localstdboy
|2
|President Trump Supporters Rally in Tallahassee
|Apr 26
|carlz turn
|4
|Thank you Pam Bondi (Mar '16)
|Apr 24
|Tally Watch
|11
|james aloi staff still stealing stuff out of to...
|Apr 24
|Tally Watch
|1
|Local Bar
|Apr '17
|LocalStdboy
|1
|Dear Gov. Scott, ( corrupted Judicial Appointme...
|Apr '17
|Politics n Pedoph...
|9
Find what you want!
Search Tallahassee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC