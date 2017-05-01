Christian Family Coalition Hosts "Thank You" Breakfast for Legislators

After a successful legislative session, the Christian Family Coalition Florida, the state's leading human rights and social justice advocacy organization, will host a prayer breakfast on Tuesday May 2nd at the Four Points by Sheraton Downtown Tallahassee at 7:00AM where it will thank legislators for their role in successfully advocating CFC's Legislative Priorities. CFC's lobbying efforts were essential in getting pro-family, pro-life, pro-religious freedom, and pro-Israel bills adopted by the legislature.

