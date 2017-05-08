Child Operating a Golf Cart Fatally Injures Another
A golf cart incident claimed the life of an eight-year-old boy in Thomasville, Georgia, which is located 34 miles northeast of Tallahassee, Florida. When the child ran into the path of the golf cart, he was hit by the vehicle, which caused him to fall to the ground.
