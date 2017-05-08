Carepoint Pollution Updates
In February, Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor shared environmental concerns about the construction site of "Carepoint Health and Wellness Center" in the city's Southside. WTXL received a copy of a letter from the "Florida Department of Environmental Protection", stating the site meets its requirements and recommends no further action.
