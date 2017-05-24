Can this Florida school district be saved? A charter school operator hopes so
A nonprofit charter schools company, Somerset Academy Inc., is betting yes, but it's telling half the teachers, 'You're fired.' Can this Florida school district be saved? A charter school operator hopes so A nonprofit charter schools company, Somerset Academy Inc., is betting yes, but it's telling half the teachers, 'You're fired.'
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a house or rent to own move immedia...
|7 hr
|Jennjenn2828
|1
|Review: Mays-Munroe Inc (Aug '08)
|May 23
|lisa
|18
|Dear Chucks Pest Control (Oct '16)
|Apr 30
|Consumer
|2
|Trump Worse President in America's History
|Apr 26
|Localstdboy
|2
|President Trump Supporters Rally in Tallahassee
|Apr 26
|carlz turn
|4
|Thank you Pam Bondi (Mar '16)
|Apr 24
|Tally Watch
|11
|james aloi staff still stealing stuff out of to...
|Apr 24
|Tally Watch
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tallahassee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC