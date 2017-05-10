Calls grow for Florida special session on medical marijuana
Florida Speaker of the House Richard Corcoran, left, and Senate President Joe Negron speak to the media after the 2017 legislative session ended Monday night May 8, 2017 at the Florida Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. less Florida Speaker of the House Richard Corcoran, left, and Senate President Joe Negron speak to the media after the 2017 legislative session ended Monday night May 8, 2017 at the Florida Capitol in Tallahassee, ... more Senate President Joe Negron, left, and Sen. Wilton Simpson, R-Spring Hill, talks at the president's rostrum during the final hours of the legislative session Monday, May 8, 2017, at the Florida Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dear Chucks Pest Control (Oct '16)
|Apr 30
|Consumer
|2
|Trump Worse President in America's History
|Apr 26
|Localstdboy
|2
|President Trump Supporters Rally in Tallahassee
|Apr 26
|carlz turn
|4
|Thank you Pam Bondi (Mar '16)
|Apr 24
|Tally Watch
|11
|james aloi staff still stealing stuff out of to...
|Apr 24
|Tally Watch
|1
|Local Bar
|Apr 20
|LocalStdboy
|1
|Dear Gov. Scott, ( corrupted Judicial Appointme...
|Apr 17
|Politics n Pedoph...
|9
Find what you want!
Search Tallahassee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC