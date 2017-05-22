Budget, school changes pass as lawmakers head home
THE CAPITAL, TALLAHASSEE, May 8, 2017......... The Florida Legislature overwhelmingly approved a state budget and ended the annual session Monday, after narrowly avoiding a meltdown over a controversial measure that makes sweeping changes to the state's education system. The $82.4 billion budget for the year that begins July 1 passed the House on a 98-14 vote, and the Senate on a 34-4 vote.
