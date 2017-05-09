Brevard County man claims $1 million Scratch-Off prize on his 48th birthday

The Florida Lottery announces that JonDavid Duvall, of Viera, claimed a $1 million prize from the $10,000,000 WORLD CLASS CASH Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee, on his 48th birthday. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $748,000.00.

