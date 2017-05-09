Big & Rich Debut Music Video for Tim McGraw Cover of 'California'

Big Kenny and John Rich, popularly known as the iconic country duo Big & Rich, have released the infectious new music video for "California" off their upcoming studio album, Did It For The Party. Fun Fact: The song is a remake of Tim McGraw's "California" which Big & Rich appeared on! Watch Here: The country rapper pair first got their start in 2004 with the release of their album Horse of a Different Color, which in addition to four Top 40 country hits, featured the classic song "Save a Horse ."

