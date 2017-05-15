An Apology in Lake County

Sixty-eight years later, Florida lawmakers said they were "sorry" to the family members of the Groveland Boys, the four black men who were falsely accused of raping a woman in 1949. From left, Sheriff Willis McCall, jailer Reuben Hatcher, Walter Irvin, Charles Greenlee, and Samuel Shepherd, at the Lake County Jail in Lake County, Florida, in 1949.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Atlantic.