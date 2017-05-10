2nd Infantry Regiment U.S. Colored Troops' 2017 Season of Emancipation
Saturday, May 13 5th Annual "Walk Through Living History Festival Parade and Day in the Park," on Saturday, May 13, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Speed Spencer Stephens Park, 1907 Saxon St., Tallahassee The day will kick-off with a parade at 9 a.m. featuring JROTC groups from throughout the city. The parade begins at the corner of Perry and Floral streets, and ends at Saxon Street.
