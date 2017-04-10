Woman Wanted for Abuse of an Elderly Man Arrested in Stolen Car
Police say that they arrested a woman wanted for abuse of an elderly person and drug possession after they found her in a stolen car. Ashley Moss was arrested on Tuesday, exactly a year after a warrant was issued for her arrest in connection to abuse of an elderly person.
