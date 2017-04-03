Victor Guzman v. State of Florida

Carlos J. Martinez, Public Defender, and Andrew Stanton, Assistant Public Defender, Eleventh Judicial Circuit, Miami, Florida, for Appellant Pamela Jo Bondi, Attorney General, and Charmaine M. Millsaps and Berdene B. Beckles, Assistant Attorneys General, Tallahassee, Florida, for Appellee Victor Guzman appeals his conviction of first-degree murder and sentence of death. We have jurisdiction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.