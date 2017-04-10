Two more arrested in Medicaid fraud s...

Two more arrested in Medicaid fraud scheme

Attorney General Pam Bondi's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, the Leon County Sheriff's Office and the Seminole County Sheriff's Office today announced the arrests of Danielle Richardson, 42, and Vickram Thakur, 50, in connection to a Medicaid fraud scheme. Richardson and Thakur are former employees of DS Connections, Inc., a targeted case management company headquartered in Winter Park, with offices in Clermont and Tallahassee.

