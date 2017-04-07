Twelve Florida College System student...

Twelve Florida College System students earn national scholarships

Friday Apr 7 Read more: Capital Soup

During an awards ceremony in Tallahassee today, Florida College System Chancellor Madeline Pumariega honored the 127 Florida College System students who were named to the All-Florida Academic Team. Twelve of those students also earned scholarships ranging in value from $1,000 to $5,000 for demonstrating a commitment to academic excellence, intellectual rigor and community service.

