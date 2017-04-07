Twelve Florida College System students earn national scholarships
During an awards ceremony in Tallahassee today, Florida College System Chancellor Madeline Pumariega honored the 127 Florida College System students who were named to the All-Florida Academic Team. Twelve of those students also earned scholarships ranging in value from $1,000 to $5,000 for demonstrating a commitment to academic excellence, intellectual rigor and community service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.
Add your comments below
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sex ed. (May '12)
|Apr 7
|Whiteboy
|3
|Club Legends Fitness
|Apr 5
|Waylan Jennings
|2
|The Florida Bar Announces New Rules - Lawyer / ... (Oct '16)
|Apr 4
|The Florida Bar Mob
|2
|Thank you Pam Bondi (Mar '16)
|Apr 4
|Circus of Corruption
|8
|Dear Gov. Scott, ( corrupted Judicial Appointme...
|Apr 1
|Help Us
|8
|Former Chiles High teacher Gil Cancel-Comas get... (Oct '08)
|Mar 27
|1ofGilsVictims
|17
|FCI Tallahassee
|Mar 16
|Patriot
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tallahassee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC