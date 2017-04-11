Trump taps lawyer involved with Trump...

Trump taps lawyer involved with Trump U case for federal job

As a top aide to Florida's attorney general, Carlos G. Muniz helped defend the office's decision to sit out legal action against Trump University. Now the president is naming him to be the top lawyer in the U.S. Education Department.

