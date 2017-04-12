Tonight: CRC Holds Public Hearing at FAMU in Tallahassee

Tonight beginning at 5:00 PM, the Constitution Revision Commission invites all interested Floridians to participate in a public hearing at Members of the media wishing to attend are asked to bring their press credentials. The event will also be live-streamed by The Florida Channel on WHEN: Wednesday, April 12, 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM *End time is tentative depending upon attendance and public interest in speaking before the CRC.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.