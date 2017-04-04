Three DSC students named to 2017 All-...

Three DSC students named to 2017 All-Florida Academic Team

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Capital Soup

Ryan Kirby of Edgewater, Teresa Lattimore of Daytona Beach and Gilarys Garcia Milan of Deltona, all associate of arts degree majors, were recognized for their academic achievement, leadership and service to their communities. "One of the great pleasures for me working in higher education is seeing our students recognized for their hard work, dedication and outstanding achievements," said DSC President Tom LoBasso.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tallahassee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Club Legends Fitness 5 hr Waylan Jennings 2
The Florida Bar Announces New Rules - Lawyer / ... 14 hr The Florida Bar Mob 2
Thank you Pam Bondi (Mar '16) 14 hr Circus of Corruption 8
Dear Gov. Scott, ( corrupted Judicial Appointme... Apr 1 Help Us 8
News Former Chiles High teacher Gil Cancel-Comas get... (Oct '08) Mar 27 1ofGilsVictims 17
FCI Tallahassee Mar 16 Patriot 1
News President Trump Supporters Rally in Tallahassee Mar 13 Smokys 3
See all Tallahassee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tallahassee Forum Now

Tallahassee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tallahassee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Oakland
  5. South Korea
 

Tallahassee, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,558 • Total comments across all topics: 280,070,890

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC