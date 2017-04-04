Three DSC students named to 2017 All-Florida Academic Team
Ryan Kirby of Edgewater, Teresa Lattimore of Daytona Beach and Gilarys Garcia Milan of Deltona, all associate of arts degree majors, were recognized for their academic achievement, leadership and service to their communities. "One of the great pleasures for me working in higher education is seeing our students recognized for their hard work, dedication and outstanding achievements," said DSC President Tom LoBasso.
