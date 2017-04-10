The Art of 'Stepping' Heads to Florid...

The Art of 'Stepping' Heads to Florida A&M's Campus

Friday Apr 7 Read more: WTXL

Thee Melodic Steeping Experience Inc. is a non-profit organizational community step team that was founded in 2012 and is based in Tallahassee, FL. The organization has students from all over Tallahassee including FAMU, FSU & TCC.

