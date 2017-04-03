Tallahassee Remembers WWI Veterans

It was 100 years ago Thursday, that the United States entered into World War I. The U.S. involvement in the war started after the German Empire attacked American ships. President Woodrow Wilson asked congress to declare war against the German Empire, which they did on April 6, 1917.

Tallahassee, FL

