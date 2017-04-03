Tallahassee Man Arrested for Kidnapping a Mother and her Children
Police have arrested a Tallahassee man accused of beating a victim in front her kids, breaking her arm, and kidnapping the victim and her two kids. According to a probable document, around 10:30 p.m the same day, police were called to Woodspring Suites on West Tennessee Street about a domestic battery.
