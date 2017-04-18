Tallahassee Homeowners Push Back Against Proposed Development
Folks who live in the Moore Pond, Rosehill, and Ox Bottom Manor neighborhoods are speaking out about a proposed subdivision they say will change the face of their community. The first thing you see when you drive into the Ox Bottom Manor subdivision is a sign opposing the new Brookside Village development.
