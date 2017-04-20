Statement by House Majority Leader Ro...

Statement by House Majority Leader Rodrigues, SEIA and Vote Solar...

Statement by House Majority Leader Rodrigues, SEIA and Vote Solar Following Passage of HB 1351 in Legislative Committee Today ~Sunshine State Shows Additional Gains in Solar Energy~ TALLAHASSEE & STATEWIDE: House Bill 1351 unanimously passed the House Commerce committee today. House Majority Leader Ray Rodrigues, Tom Kimbis with the Solar Energy Industry Association and Scott Thomasson with Vote Solar issue the following statements in response to legislative activity in Florida.

