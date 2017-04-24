South Florida man wins big from lottery scratch off ticket

Tallahassee, FL - A Cape Coral man is hundreds of thousands of dollars richer today after winning on a lottery scratch off ticket. The Florida Lottery announced that Jesus Quirino Gallo Medina, 55, of Cape Coral, claimed a top prize in the $500,000 GOLD RUSH DOUBLER Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

