South Florida man wins big from lottery scratch off ticket
Tallahassee, FL - A Cape Coral man is hundreds of thousands of dollars richer today after winning on a lottery scratch off ticket. The Florida Lottery announced that Jesus Quirino Gallo Medina, 55, of Cape Coral, claimed a top prize in the $500,000 GOLD RUSH DOUBLER Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Add your comments below
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Worse President in America's History
|16 hr
|Localstdboy
|2
|President Trump Supporters Rally in Tallahassee
|20 hr
|carlz turn
|4
|Thank you Pam Bondi (Mar '16)
|Mon
|Tally Watch
|12
|james aloi staff still stealing stuff out of to...
|Mon
|Tally Watch
|1
|Local Bar
|Apr 20
|LocalStdboy
|1
|Dear Gov. Scott, ( corrupted Judicial Appointme...
|Apr 17
|Politics n Pedoph...
|9
|Sex ed. (May '12)
|Apr 7
|Whiteboy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Tallahassee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC