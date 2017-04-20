Sexual Assault Awareness Month: 'We n...

Sexual Assault Awareness Month: 'We need to advocate all the time'

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and survivors like Perkins and advocates on their behalf gathered in Tallahassee, Fla., on Wednesday for a "Walk in My Shoes" event. Sexual Assault Awareness Month: 'We need to advocate all the time' April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and survivors like Perkins and advocates on their behalf gathered in Tallahassee, Fla., on Wednesday for a "Walk in My Shoes" event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tallahassee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thank you Pam Bondi (Mar '16) 1 hr Save The Children 11
Local Bar 21 hr LocalStdboy 1
Dear Gov. Scott, ( corrupted Judicial Appointme... Apr 17 Politics n Pedoph... 9
Sex ed. (May '12) Apr 7 Whiteboy 3
Club Legends Fitness Apr 5 Waylan Jennings 2
The Florida Bar Announces New Rules - Lawyer / ... (Oct '16) Apr 4 The Florida Bar Mob 2
News Former Chiles High teacher Gil Cancel-Comas get... (Oct '08) Mar 27 1ofGilsVictims 17
See all Tallahassee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tallahassee Forum Now

Tallahassee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tallahassee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Toyota
  5. NASA
 

Tallahassee, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,097 • Total comments across all topics: 280,458,948

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC