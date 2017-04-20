Sexual Assault Awareness Month: 'We need to advocate all the time'
April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and survivors like Perkins and advocates on their behalf gathered in Tallahassee, Fla., on Wednesday for a "Walk in My Shoes" event. Sexual Assault Awareness Month: 'We need to advocate all the time' April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and survivors like Perkins and advocates on their behalf gathered in Tallahassee, Fla., on Wednesday for a "Walk in My Shoes" event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thank you Pam Bondi (Mar '16)
|1 hr
|Save The Children
|11
|Local Bar
|21 hr
|LocalStdboy
|1
|Dear Gov. Scott, ( corrupted Judicial Appointme...
|Apr 17
|Politics n Pedoph...
|9
|Sex ed. (May '12)
|Apr 7
|Whiteboy
|3
|Club Legends Fitness
|Apr 5
|Waylan Jennings
|2
|The Florida Bar Announces New Rules - Lawyer / ... (Oct '16)
|Apr 4
|The Florida Bar Mob
|2
|Former Chiles High teacher Gil Cancel-Comas get... (Oct '08)
|Mar 27
|1ofGilsVictims
|17
Find what you want!
Search Tallahassee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC