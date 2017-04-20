Sen Frank Artiles Apologizes on Florida Senate Floor for 'N-Word' Use

Florida State Sen. Frank Artiles reportedly used the "n-word" in a private conversation with two African-American legislators Monday, later prompting a public apology on the Senate floor as some call for his resignation. Artiles says he meant no disrespect when he used the offensive term in conversation with state Sen. Audrey Gibson and state Sen. Perry Thurston at the Governors Club near the State Capitol in Tallahassee Monday, The Associated Press reported .

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.