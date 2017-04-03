Ruth: An unfair undermining of Fair Districts amendments
Now that we have nearly reached the midway point in this year's annual baksheesh bacchanalia of the Florida Legislature, otherwise known as the Havana Republic, it has been reaffirmed that nothing scares the living bejabbers out of a Tallahassee politician more than the dark cloud of democracy. You start letting the great unwashed have a say in how they want to be governed and the great unwashed actually will insist in having a say.
