Robert Olen Butler interview: The art of yearning

Robert Olen Butler stopped by the Ringling College of Art and Design this past November to read in our Visiting Writers Forum speaker series; he then headed down to the Miami Book Fair International to read with National Book Award winner Ha Jin. And that's before heading to Europe to finish off the 80-day book tour to promote his new novel, Perfume River , which he describes as the "best book I've ever written" - something he's never said about any of his books before, including his Pulitzer Prize-winning collection of short stories, A Good Scent from a Strange Mountain .

