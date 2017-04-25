Robert Olen Butler interview: The art of yearning
Robert Olen Butler stopped by the Ringling College of Art and Design this past November to read in our Visiting Writers Forum speaker series; he then headed down to the Miami Book Fair International to read with National Book Award winner Ha Jin. And that's before heading to Europe to finish off the 80-day book tour to promote his new novel, Perfume River , which he describes as the "best book I've ever written" - something he's never said about any of his books before, including his Pulitzer Prize-winning collection of short stories, A Good Scent from a Strange Mountain .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Writer.
Add your comments below
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Worse President in America's History
|45 min
|carlz turn
|1
|President Trump Supporters Rally in Tallahassee
|59 min
|carlz turn
|4
|Thank you Pam Bondi (Mar '16)
|Mon
|Tally Watch
|12
|james aloi staff still stealing stuff out of to...
|Mon
|Tally Watch
|1
|Local Bar
|Apr 20
|LocalStdboy
|1
|Dear Gov. Scott, ( corrupted Judicial Appointme...
|Apr 17
|Politics n Pedoph...
|9
|Sex ed. (May '12)
|Apr 7
|Whiteboy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Tallahassee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC