Richard Todd Robards v. State of Florida
James Vincent Viggiano, Jr., Capital Collateral Regional Counsel, and Raheela Ahmed, Maria Christine Perinetti, and Donna Ellen Venable, Assistant Capital Collateral Regional Counsel, Middle Region, Temple Terrace, Florida, for Appellant Pamela Jo Bondi, Attorney General, Tallahassee, Florida; and Stephen D. Ake, Assistant Attorney General, Tampa, Florida, for Appellee Richard Todd Robards, also known as Damien Robards, appeals an order of the circuit court denying his motion to vacate judgment of two first-degree murder convictions and sentences of death filed under Florida Rule of Criminal Procedure 3.851. Because the order concerns postconviction relief from sentences of death, we have jurisdiction.
