Rep. Ausley Selected as One of Nation's Top Pro-Growth Progressive Leaders

Representative Loranne Ausley was selected as one of 14 leaders from across the country to join the NewDEAL , a selective national network of state and local leaders working to enact pro-growth progressive solutions in a diverse array of communities. "We congratulate and applaud Loranne, who has shown a dedication to developing pro-growth, progressive policies that increase economic opportunity for everyone," said Senator Mark Warner and former Delaware Governor Jack Markell, Honorary Co-Chairs of the NewDEAL .

