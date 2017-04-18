Rep. Ausley Selected as One of Nation...

Rep. Ausley Selected as One of Nation's Top Pro-Growth Progressive Leaders

14 hrs ago Read more: Capital Soup

Representative Loranne Ausley was selected as one of 14 leaders from across the country to join the NewDEAL , a selective national network of state and local leaders working to enact pro-growth progressive solutions in a diverse array of communities. "We congratulate and applaud Loranne, who has shown a dedication to developing pro-growth, progressive policies that increase economic opportunity for everyone," said Senator Mark Warner and former Delaware Governor Jack Markell, Honorary Co-Chairs of the NewDEAL .

