Prosecutor challenges Florida governor's right to take cases

In this Thursday, March 16, 2017, file photo, Florida State Attorney Aramis Ayala, during a news conference on the steps of the Orange County Courthouse, announces that her office will no longer pursue the death penalty as a sentence in any case brought before the 9th Judicial Circuit of Florida. Ayala on Tuesday, April 11, 2017, filed lawsuits in state and federal courts, challenging Gov. Rick Scott's ability to remove her from death-penalty cases.

