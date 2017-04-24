Pool Party Shooting at the Commons Ap...

Pool Party Shooting at the Commons Apartment Complex

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WTXL

On Sunday, April 23 Tallahassee Police Department Officers responded to multiple calls regarding gun shots fired at The Commons Apartment Complex located at 1325 West Tharpe Street. The gun shots were fired during a large pool party and two victims sustained non-threatening gunshot wounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTXL.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tallahassee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thank you Pam Bondi (Mar '16) Mon Tally Watch 12
james aloi staff still stealing stuff out of to... Mon Tally Watch 1
Local Bar Apr 20 LocalStdboy 1
Dear Gov. Scott, ( corrupted Judicial Appointme... Apr 17 Politics n Pedoph... 9
Sex ed. (May '12) Apr 7 Whiteboy 3
Club Legends Fitness Apr 5 Waylan Jennings 2
The Florida Bar Announces New Rules - Lawyer / ... (Oct '16) Apr 4 The Florida Bar Mob 2
See all Tallahassee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tallahassee Forum Now

Tallahassee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tallahassee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Tallahassee, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,808 • Total comments across all topics: 280,561,958

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC