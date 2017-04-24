Pool Party Shooting at the Commons Apartment Complex
On Sunday, April 23 Tallahassee Police Department Officers responded to multiple calls regarding gun shots fired at The Commons Apartment Complex located at 1325 West Tharpe Street. The gun shots were fired during a large pool party and two victims sustained non-threatening gunshot wounds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTXL.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thank you Pam Bondi (Mar '16)
|Mon
|Tally Watch
|12
|james aloi staff still stealing stuff out of to...
|Mon
|Tally Watch
|1
|Local Bar
|Apr 20
|LocalStdboy
|1
|Dear Gov. Scott, ( corrupted Judicial Appointme...
|Apr 17
|Politics n Pedoph...
|9
|Sex ed. (May '12)
|Apr 7
|Whiteboy
|3
|Club Legends Fitness
|Apr 5
|Waylan Jennings
|2
|The Florida Bar Announces New Rules - Lawyer / ... (Oct '16)
|Apr 4
|The Florida Bar Mob
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tallahassee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC